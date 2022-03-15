Orange alert issued in state as IMD warns of heat wave today and tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert Monday against heat waves Tuesday and Wednesday in Gujarat. The alert comes on a day when the highest maximum temperature in the state touched 41 degrees Celsius in Bhuj.

On Thursday, too, parts of the state are expected to witness heat wave conditions, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert.

According to the weather bulletin issued Monday, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in Kutch district Tuesday and Wednesday, forcing the meteorological department to issue the orange alert.

Other areas, including North Gujarat districts Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha Patan, Saurashtra districts of Rajkot, Porbandar,Surendranagar, Junagadh are also expected to witness high temperatures Tuesday , Wednesday. “Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, namely, Gir Somnath and Kutch. Heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in districts of Saurashtra, namely, Rajkot and Porbandar”, stated the IMD bulletin.

Several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad and Deesa (40.2), Kandla Airport and Surendranagar (40.8), Amreli (40.5) and Rajkot (40) witnessed the maximum temperature crossing the 40-degrees mark on Monday. On Sunday, IMD’s forecast had predicted a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius for Ahmedabad and the neighbouring areas Monday.

The maximum temperatures in other stations included Keshod 39.9 degrees Celsius, Gandhinagar 39.8 degrees Celsius, Vadodara 39.2 degrees Celsius, and Kandla Port and Mahuva at 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets in Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan and Surat along with Rajkot, Surendranagar and Kutch Thursday, the weather department stated.