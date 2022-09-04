scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Oral cancer: Less than 1% survivors seek rehabilitation reducing life expectancy, says expert

Addressing media at the First International Congress on Dental Oncology and Research Saturday, Dr Deora, pointed out financial burden, lack of awareness among patients and doctors, geographical isolation are some reasons.

Representational Image

Less than one percent of oral cancer survivors opt for rehabilitation which is essential for increasing survival rate and improving quality of life, Ahmedabad-based head and neck cancer surgeon Dr Shakti Singh Deora said Saturday.

“Many times neither the patient is aware of the impact of rehabilitation nor are the dentists. It is important to keep dentists in the loop. Moreover, rehabilitation is not covered under government schemes so it becomes a financial burden for the patient,” said Deora.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:33:27 am
