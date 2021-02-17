Opposition protests just for the sake of protesting, says Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said he wants to congratulate farmers for an all-time high production during the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties for their protest against the new farm bills, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala asked them to prove what is “black” in their repeated reference of “black law”.

Addressing an election campaign for 32 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in eight wards of Bodakdev and six wards of Maninagar area of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday, Rupala alleged that the Opposition protests only for the sake of protesting with the aim to bring anarchy and instability.

“The bill does not force farmers to follow its provisions. Whatever you like in it, follow it, there is no compulsion from anywhere,” Rupala said.

Questioning the Opposition’s stance on Balakot air strike, he stated, “While our brave soldiers fought and killed enemies in their home state, the Opposition sought proofs…. while people are coming from across the country to visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Kevadia, not a single Congress leader has visited it so far.”

Rupala said he wants to congratulate farmers for an all-time high production during the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic. “I received calls from farmers of different states during coronavirus outbreak that being a harvest season, the lockdown will hamper the transport of harvesting machines that come from Punjab. But it was Union Home Minister Amit Shah who passed orders to allow agri machines without any stops,” he said.

Seeking votes for BJP candidates for the wards of Bodakdev, Jodhpur, Sarkhej, Maktampura, Vejalpur, Gota, Thaltej and Ghatlodiya, the MoS stated that 100 companies are working in the country but the Opposition was ignoring 98 of them and talking about only two — Adani and Ambani.

Referring to the Union budget, he said, “During such an economic crisis during the pandemic, everyone was expecting that this budget would burden our pockets. But there is no new tax for citizens…”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country emerged top in fighting corona… India is sending medicines to more than 130 countries. We have two vaccines of our own. We have already vaccinated more than the population of America… This is what we call Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

At Khokhra, Rupala campaigned for 24 candidates of BJP from six wards under Maninagar vidhansabha constituency in Ahmedabad.

“Maninagar constituency means Modi’s constituency because it is the manner in which Modi worked for the people of Maninagar and Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister… The day Modi took oath as CM in 2001, he was present at Sabarmati to inaugurate the release of water from Narmada canal to Sabarmati. It is due to the commitment of Modi that today people of Ahmedabad get clean and regular water supply…,” said Rupala.

Member of parliament from Ahmedabad west constituency Kirit Solanki said, “This is Modi’s tsunami and all Opposition, including Congress and Owaisi, will be thrown away in it.”