Oppn raises question on Surat water tank collapse; govt says ‘recovered Rs 1.04 cr from agency’

In response to a question raised by Congress MLA Anant Patel from the Vansda Assembly constituency regarding the recent water tank collapse in Tadkeshwar village of Surat during testing, Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel informed the Assembly that seven other projects by Jayanti Super Construction Private Limited (JSCPL), Mehsana — the firm that constructed the Tadkeshwar tank — are currently underway in the state.

Responding to a supplementary question during Question Hour on Friday, Anant Patel asked about similar incidents of water tank collapses reported in Valsad and Navsari and whether the contractor was involved in other projects. Minister of State for Water Supply and Water Resources Ishwarsinh Patel told the Legislative Assembly, “Seven projects by Jayanti Super Construction Private Limited, Mehsana, and its joint ventures are currently under progress in Gujarat. We are continuously monitoring the quality of work at these sites.”

“One project each in Surat, Panchmahal, Kutch, Rajkot and Tapi, and two in Navsari, are being executed by Jayanti Super Construction Private Limited, Mehsana, in joint ventures with other agencies,” the minister informed the House.

JSCPL, Mehsana, along with Babulal Ambalal Patel, was awarded the project on August 10, 2022, the minister said in response to the question raised by Anant Patel.

A 15-metre-high water tank with a capacity of 9 lakh litres in Surat’s Tadkeshwar village, built as part of a Rs 21-crore water supply project under the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (GWSSB) Gaypagla Sudharna Juth Pani Purvatha Scheme, collapsed during a trial run on January 19, just days before its scheduled inauguration.

Providing details of the incident, Minister Patel said the newly constructed 9-lakh-litre water tank at the Hariyal sub-headquarters in Tadkeshwar village developed a leak during testing.

The tank was designed to serve 34 villages in Surat district — six in Areth taluka, 10 in Kamrej, 17 in Mangrol, and one in Olpad.

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Rejecting the Congress’s allegation that the cost of the collapsed water tank was Rs 21 crore, the minister clarified that the amount sanctioned specifically for the tank was Rs 94.84 lakh, while the total cost of the overall project was Rs 21 crore.

“Under this, the agency was paid Rs 83.45 lakh. After the incident, the state government recovered Rs 1.04 crore from the agency for the collapsed tank. In addition, a police complaint has been filed against the agency,” he said.

Providing details of action taken, the minister added, “A total of eight arrests have been made, and employees found guilty in connection with the water tank collapse have been suspended from duty. The officials, contractors and engineers involved in the incident are currently in jail, except one who has been granted bail.”

Employees of Ahmedabad-based project management consultancy Mars Planning and Engineering Services Private Limited were also arrested, he added.

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“A strict spot check is being carried out on other works undertaken by the concerned agency. No one wll be spared in this matter,” the minister said.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda also raised questions about the quality of materials used in the construction of the tank, alleging: “Even days after the collapse, during our visit to the village and the site as part of the Akrosh rally, sand mixed with concrete was clearly visible. The government has taken action, but questions remain about the water supply to villagers and whether the contractors will be blacklisted.”

Responding to the concerns, the minister said a new tank would soon be constructed at the same site to ensure continued water supply to residents of the area.

“More than 20,000 water tanks have been successfully constructed over the past 25 years, from 2001 to 2025, to provide clean drinking water to citizens in remote areas across the state. More than Rs 24 crore has been approved for the scheme to provide water to 34 villages under the Gaypagla Sudharna Juth Pani Purvatha Scheme in Surat district,” he added.

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The Gaypagla Sudharna Juth Pani Purvatha Scheme is part of the GWSSB’s initiatives to strengthen water infrastructure in the state. It aims to provide drinking water through regional and multi-village supply systems, often linked to Narmada water.