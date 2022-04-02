Oppn parties hold protests against fuel price hike

Opposition parties Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protest demonstrations in various cities across the state on Friday against rising fuel prices and inflation.

In Gandhinagar, workers of AAP’s youth wing offered Rs 5 to two-wheeler riders who arrived at a petrol pump, as an “awareness” initiative against fuel price hike.

Around two dozen AAP workers reached the Indian Oil pump near Gh-2 circle in Gandhinagar and started offering Rs 5 to two-wheeler riders who arrived at the pump for refilling.

Those availing discount were then asked to pose with placards protesting against the fuel price hike. One of the placards read “Keep rate of petrol-diesel in control, else people will join AAP.”

According to AAP, over 100 customers were given discount.

Mahipat Gadhvi, chief of AAP’s youth wing, Gandhinagar told The Indian Express, “The idea was to make people speak up against the atrocious price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG seen in the past two weeks. We collected some party funds and started this discount system as a means to gather the attention of the common people…”

Meanwhile, Congress also held several protest demonstrations against fuel price hike in several cities where senior leaders burned effigies, sat on dharna protest and even clashed with the police. Around a dozen Congress workers were then detained by the police for burning effigy and protesting without permission.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor and other senior leaders wrote an official complaint against Ellis Bridge Police Station for allegedly manhandling women workers of the party inside Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi on Thursday.

“The manner in which police misbehaved with our women workers on Thursday by illegally entering our party office premises, I would like to tell those in the power to stop misusing the police. Police detains our youth whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Gujarat. We have today met the assistant commissioner of police of our concerned region and submitted our written complaint,” said Thakor.