Oppn trying to confuse people on CAA, says Gujarat External Affairs Minister Muraleedharan

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, accused the Opposition of trying to confuse the people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Majority of the population in the country have understood the CAA, but the Opposition is trying to confuse the public as part of a political strategy,” said Muraleedharan.

He was the chief guest at a book launch event where foreign students of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) Ahmedabad were also felicitated on Sunday. He also inaugurated a World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) – Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC) at Gujarat Technological University (GTU).

While on the attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, Muraleedharan said, “We have demanded from Pakistan yesterday that strict action should be taken against those who have attacked the Sikh community and the gurdwara. We have taken strong objection to it.”

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi during his address, the MoS said, “The Central government celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi throughout last year by holding special events not only in India but across the world. These celebrations have helped us rededicate ourselves to the man and his message of peace and nonviolence which is becoming more relevant at this juncture when global polity is in a flux and humanity is facing tougher challenges due to climate change.”

The GTU got the state’s first World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) – Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC) approved by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Till date, WIPO has established 638 TISC Centers worldwide. Of these, only six are in India and GTU will be the seventh.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it is one of the 17 specialised agencies of the United Nations for the promotion of Intellectual Property Rights throughout the world.

Navin Sheth, Vice-Chancellor, GTU, said, “Due to long and dedicated work for various IPR activities since 2011, today GTU is one of the largest IP Literate University in India. In such a time, the decision to set up a Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC) at Gujarat Technological University is a very positive step which acknowledges the hard efforts made by the university for the promotion of IPR in academia, industry and society.”

