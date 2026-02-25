Torture on video call: How ‘dunki’ dream turned into an Azerbaijan nightmare for 2 Gujarat youths and a Punjab native

At 4 pm on January 30, Dhruv Patel, a BBA graduate and insurance professional from the Jhakharia village in the Anand district of Gujarat, received the text he had been waiting for: “We leave for New Delhi at 6 PM.” It was the first leg of a journey he hoped would end in the United States via the infamous ‘dunki’ route. Instead, it led to a secluded room in Azerbaijan, where he was tortured with electric shocks while his family watched on a live video call.

Dhruv, along with Dipika Patel from Anand and a youth from Punjab, embarked on a journey planned by local agents. The itinerary seemed professional: Vadodara to New Delhi, then to Istanbul via Azerbaijan on tourist visas. The promise? From Istanbul, they would fly to Canada and “sneak” into the US. His father had contacted the agents through local references, so everything seemed secure.

“We have successful relatives in the US,” Dhruv recalls. “My father contacted agents through local references. I wanted to improve my family’s situation. My sister is still in school, while my father has a small farm in our village.

Dhruv says he had read stories of those who were deported or met tragic ends, like a family of four from Dingucha in Gandhinagar district. “I knew the risks, but the success stories made me take the chance.”

The dream unravelled the moment they landed in Azerbaijan. Local “intermediaries” whisked them to a remote house in the Khazar district, confiscated their phones, and locked them up. It was not a transit point; it was a ransom trap.

Within minutes of landing in a “secluded house” and being locked up in a room, Dhruv had realised that he had been “abducted” and the promised entry into the US through the ‘dunki’ route was just a ruse to entice people like him for ransom.

Dhruv was confined in a room for eight days while his family watched the ordeal through a video call. Nearly ten days after his rescue and return home earlier last week, Dhruv wears a sombre expression as he recalls the torment inflicted by his captors. He claims they were of Pakistani origin and were led by a notorious human trafficking agent known as Baba Khan.

Seated with his hands clasped and a sense of resignation in his voice, Dhruv says, “Our captors, in collusion with an agent from Haryana, made ransom calls to our families, demanding USDT (cryptocurrency) transfers. They threatened to sell us to human trafficking networks.”

“In my case, they stripped me and made video calls to my family to watch the torture while they gave me electric shocks. They threatened to extract my kidney and even wielded a knife while my family watched on video… There were three people: one to watch over each of us. They were reporting to a man named Baba Khan, who was speaking to our families.”

Multi-layered deception

Dhruv says that the captors forced the victims to switch off their phones for 24 hours. “They told us to tell our families that our flight to Canada via Istanbul was scheduled. They sent pictures of Baku Airport to Dipika Patel’s family and then switched off our phones for 24 hours to make our families believe we were on a flight.”

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based agent named Mamta, now arrested by the Anand police, told the families that they had reached Canada, providing them with fake, unstamped boarding passes. “But my family had to pay the first instalment of Rs 35 lakh to Mamta.”

Dipika’s family is still in shock and has chosen not to speak publicly. However, sources close to the family have confirmed that the 32-year-old woman decided to take a risky route after her US-based husband allegedly deserted her two years ago.

Dipika’s family, which includes her mother and brother, lives in Anand and struggles to get by on a meagre income. According to sources, the family faced significant challenges in gathering the money needed to pay both the agents and the abductors in order to secure Dipika’s release.

However, within a short span, the families received a call from the agent in Haryana, Pawan, who informed them that he had not received the instalment paid to Mamta.

Dhruv says, “Pawan and Baba Khan called my family in turns… They shared videos of the torture or forced them to watch the assault on video call, setting unreasonable deadlines of about two hours to pay more ransom. My parents were worried and gathered the money and made three USDT transfers of a total of Rs 15 lakh to Pawan in Haryana.”

He adds that as the bodily harm continued, he had lost hope of being rescued. “I think I had no hope at one point… I thought this would end in either being sold off or in a bad way… They used to starve us and give us some rice and dal once every two days. So I mostly slept in between the beatings and assaults. It was only when the police barged into the room all of a sudden that I instantly cried out in relief that it was over.”

The rescue operation

While Dhruv and the two others were still in captivity of the agents, the two families from Anand initially approached Gujarat minister Kamlesh Patel, who in turn raised the issue with BJP Anand Lok Sabha MP Mitesh Patel.

Stationed in New Delhi for the Budget Session of the Parliament, Mitesh Patel reached out to Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, who intervened and passed on instructions to the Indian Embassy in Baku.

An urgent search and verification, titled Operation Mahisagar, was initiated to determine the whereabouts of Indians in captivity. According to MP Mitesh Patel, officials from the Indian Embassy, in cooperation with local police in Azerbaijan, confirmed that three Indian nationals had entered the country but did not check out.

Additionally, they failed to check in at the hotel their agents had booked for their layover en route to the US. Using local intelligence, the Azerbaijan police located the three in the Khazar district. With the help of the local police in Azerbaijan, the Embassy rescued Dhruv and the two others within 24 hours on February 9.

A hard lesson learned

Dhruv, who has a BBA from Sardar Patel University in Anand, was employed as an insurance agent for close to two years, earning a “decent sum”, when the lure of American life and the success stories of relatives and co-villagers pushed him to attempt the risky, illegal migration route. He admits that he has learnt a lesson.

Dhruv Patel says he will "never make another attempt" to go to the US.

Dhruv says he has learnt a lesson the hard way. He says he would advise anyone attempting illegal immigration to the US to look for other opportunities. “I have learnt that the route is indeed a treacherous one… No one should attempt this as the chances of landing in trouble is high. It is wrong and illegal. Only a lucky few can return safely,” Dhruv says.

Although he does not yet have an immediate backup plan, Dhruv claims that he will “never make another attempt” to go to the US.

He says, “Even getting a legal visa to the US is tough and illegal immigration is definitely not an option. Not only have we lost our money, I have vowed to never do this again… I do not have a backup plan right now, but I willexplore options for settling in another country that is easier to legally migrate to… Now that I have been granted a new lease of life after being rescued, I will build it from scratch.”

Growing crisis of illegal migration

MEA Jaishankar recently informed the Rajya Sabha that 6,105 Indians have been deported from the US since 2022, with a record 3,258 deported in 2025 alone. This follows a 2023 incident where a flight to Nicaragua was grounded in France over trafficking suspicions involving 65 Gujaratis. At least three cases of Gujarat residents being held hostage in Eurasian countries have surfaced in the last year.

MP Mitesh Patel, who received Dhruv and Dipika on their arrival at the Vadodara Airport, cautioned the youth against falling for such traps. “India has umpteen opportunities. Agents lure unsuspecting individuals with promises of a glorious life, but it often ends in a threat to life.”

“Most people think that they will achieve a glorious life after travelling through such means. I advise and request people not to fall for such traps by agents facilitating illegal immigration. I would express my gratitude to the Minister of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy for rescuing our citizens.”

Text messages to the MEA spokesperson went unanswered.