Operation Delta: 166 Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified in Ahmedabad crackdown

Operation Delta in Ahmedabad has resulted in the identification of 166 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants among more than 300 detainees (Photo: Screengrab).

The Ahmedabad police confirmed Wednesday that they had identified at least 166 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Gujarat’s largest city. This marks the most significant action taken against illegal immigrants since last year.

These 166 people, whose deportation procedures have been initiated, were among the 300-odd people detained by the Ahmedabad police on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 as part of Operation Delta, which was carried out across Gujarat. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi is likely to update these figures for the state by the end of the day.

Notably, a total of 465 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were deported from Ahmedabad city in 2025.