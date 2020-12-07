Opening shop during curfew: Food joint owner held

Action was taken after a television news channel aired a footage of his shop being open during curfew hours in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am. (Representational)

The owner of a fast food joint in Paldi of Ahmedabad was arrested on Sunday for opening his shop during curfew hours, police said.

According to police, the accused Pratik Patel, a resident of Patel Vas in Paldi village of Ahmedabad and owner of The Pizza Stall eatery in Paldi, was held under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and section of the Disaster Management Act.

“The accused was booked after he told us that the TV news story about his eatery open during curfew hours is true. We arrested him today and since its a bailable section so he was given bail today evening itself,” said AJ Pandav, in-charge officer, Paldi police station.

On Sunday, 306 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Ahmedabad city.

