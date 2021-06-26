Open school students move Gujarat HC: ‘Declare class 10 results of all students on same day’

The petitioners, represented by advocate Sudhanshu Jha, have submitted that the open schooling student-petitioners were scheduled to appear for exams from July 1, but the same was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational Image)

Three students who had enrolled for Class 10 board examinations through the Gujarat State Open School (GSOS), have moved before the Gujarat High Court challenging the decision of the state government and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to declare results of regular mass promoted students prior to that of those in open schooling and repeater candidates.

The petitioners, represented by advocate Sudhanshu Jha, have submitted that the open schooling student-petitioners were scheduled to appear for exams from July 1, but the same was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following an announcement on June 3 of mass promotion of regular students who were due to appear for their Class 10 board exams, the GSHSEB on June 19 had declared that students who were enrolled as repeaters or others, including students enrolled through GSOS, will have to appear in exams, scheduled from July 15.

The petitioners have submitted that while results for regular students are due to be announced by “June-end” as has been stated by the state government in its press releases, the open-schoolers and repeaters will be at an unfair disadvantage when it comes to admission to Class 11, with the latter’s exams being conducted in July following which their results will be declared.

The petitioners have sought that the court direct the GSHSEB to declare results for regular students who are being given mass promotion, as well as other open school students or repeaters, on the same day. The matter is due to be taken up on Monday, June 28.