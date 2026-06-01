‘Op Mule Hunt 1.0’: Gujarat police unearth cyber frauds worth Rs 2,289 cr, arrest 638 since 2025

A mule account is a bank account that is used by cyber criminals to receive, transfer and launder money obtained through fraud.

Gujarat police have unearthed cyber frauds worth Rs 2,289 crore and arrested 638 persons as part of its crackdown on online criminals under ‘Operation Mule Account 1.0’ launched in 2025, officials said on Monday.

Under the special operation conducted by the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE), action was taken against mule bank accounts. A mule account is a bank account that is used by cyber criminals to receive, transfer and launder money obtained through fraud.

A government statement on Monday said, “A Gujarat police team compiled the data received from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center (I4C), NCRP portal, coordination portal and 1930 helpline. Based on this data, nodal officers were appointed in all districts and a support team was formed for the complaints received on the field.”