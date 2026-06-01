‘Op Mule Hunt 1.0’: Gujarat police unearth cyber frauds worth Rs 2,289 cr, arrest 638 since 2025

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Gujarat police have unearthed cyber frauds worth Rs 2,289 crore and arrested 638 persons as part of its crackdown on online criminals under ‘Operation Mule Account 1.0’ launched in 2025, officials said on Monday.
Under the special operation conducted by the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE), action was taken against mule bank accounts. A mule account is a bank account that is used by cyber criminals to receive, transfer and launder money obtained through fraud.
A government statement on Monday said, “A Gujarat police team compiled the data received from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center (I4C), NCRP portal, coordination portal and 1930 helpline. Based on this data, nodal officers were appointed in all districts and a support team was formed for the complaints received on the field.”
“A total of 565 FIRs were filed, 638 persons arrested and 913 mule accounts seized. A total of 4,052 crimes were identified all over India of which 491 had victims from Gujarat. The economic value of the fraud stood at Rs 2,289 crore,” the statement said.
“In order to make this operation against mule accounts more efficient and proactive, a risk scoring system is being implemented by the Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC) under the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India using artificial intelligence technology. Under the system, each transaction will be classified as ‘low risk’, ‘medium risk’ and ‘high risk’ so that suspicious accounts can be identified. Based on the score, various banks can take necessary action. The IDPIC has been given the responsibility as the nodal agency for it. A registry called mulehunter.ai has also been created to share information about suspicious accounts among various banks,” the statement added.
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