Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Ontario Minister to meet CM today

Speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Canada Indo-Pacific Conclave, Ford said, "We have such strong ties here with Indian community not just economically but socially too.

India presiding the G 20 this year, is an excellent confluence for such initiatives for business," added Mehra. (Express Photo)
Ontario Minister to meet CM today
Ontario Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford who is on an India visit, will meet Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel Saturday to further trade opportunities and ties between Canada and India.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Canada Indo-Pacific Conclave, Ford said, “We have such strong ties here with Indian community not just economically but socially too. Ontario’s doors are open to strong investment, job creation and building strong economy, of which India is a part. We already have trade offices in India, and we want to build strong ties here.”

Confirming Ford’s meeting with chief minister Patel, Managing director and senior economic officer of Ontario Trade and Investment office in India Digvijay Mehra, said, “The Ontario minister, Michael Ford hopes at international and sub-national level, Ontario and Gujarat can collaborate for trade opportunities, identify the the areas, unlock opportunities, drive and enable more business in both the countries”.

Mehra further said that Ontario is the second largest jurisdiction for Gujaratis after New York in the North America, with about 400,000 Canadians of Gujarati origin live in a Canadian population of 40 million. “We hope to drive the momentum behind these specific agreements which are being negotiated between Canada and India. This will act as a catalyst to drive business in both the countries.

India presiding the G 20 this year, is an excellent confluence for such initiatives for business,” added Mehra.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 23:57 IST
