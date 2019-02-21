Only Narendrabhai able to wipe out terrorists: Gujarat BJP MLA

Stating that terrorism was the “number one topic in the country” following the February 14 terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama, BJP MLA Nimaben Acharya said that “only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to wipe out terrorists”.

Advertising

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, the BJP MLA from Kutch said, “Only Narendrabhai has the ability to wipe out terrorists… Modi saheb has already said that there is no time for talks and it is time for action. In a short time, this action will be taken and let us all pray from here that the revenge on Pakistan is taken. It has already begun. You all have seen how Gazi has been eliminated,” the MLA said, referring to the killing of Abdul Rashid Gazi, suspected to the mastermind of the Pulwama attack, in an encounter in Kashmir.

“More such terrorists will be eliminated,” she added. Claiming that “the end of terrorism is near for sure”, Acharya, who switched to BJP from the Congress in 2007, praised PM Modi for his foreign policy.

“When Modi saheb used to tour foreign countries, people used to criticise him. But because of the improvement in foreign relations, global businesses are now attracted to India, and I will also say that because of the improved foreign relations, the truth of how Pakistan and China behave with us has been conveyed to other countries. We have, therefore, got support of 40 countries on this issue (Pulwama attack),” said Acharya, who was cautioned by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi against pointing towards the Opposition benches while talking about terrorism.

Advertising

Congress leaders who spoke after Acharya took a dig at the BJP, saying that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh never visited Pakistan during the 10 years of UPA government. Hinting at how PM Modi met his Pakistani counterpart in Lahore in 2015, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar said that it was the UPA government which “hanged terrorists like Afzal Guru”.