Only 7.35% of green energy MoUs inked in Vibrant Gujarat summits materialised so far

In the last eight editions of Vibrant Gujarat Global summits, beginning from 2003, the Gujarat government signed investment proposals or MoUs to the tune of Rs 5.48 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector alone, promising installation of a phenomenal 58,800 MW of green power generation capacity in the state. However, till January 3, 2019, only 7.35 per cent — Rs 40,345 crore — of the promised investments have fructified, according to the state government figures. In terms of power generation capacity, only 6,870 MW of has been commissioned, which is about 12 per cent of the proposed capacity generation of 58,800 MW promised during the Vibrant Gujarat summits, a centrepiece of Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

The gap between employment generated and those promised by the MoUs, signed between 2003 and 2017 in the renewable energy sector, is even stark.

According to the figures from the energy and petrochemicals department, of the 1.92 lakh jobs promised to be generated by renewable energy projects, the actual employment generated (till January 3, 2019) was a meagre 6.4 per cent or 12,343 jobs.

The only year where the proposed employment promised in the renewable energy sector at the state-sponsored biennial event equalled to the actual employment figures was during the debut summit in 2003. (See box)

Between 2003 and 2017, a total of 559 MoUs were signed in the renewable power sector in Gujarat. At present, 25 MoUs are under implementation, and 119 additional MoUs are in preliminary stages of being implemented.

However, 307 of the total 559 MoUs signed at the eight editions of the summit have been “dropped” and would not see the light of the day.

The disparity in the proposed and actual investments is largely due to the high number of “dropped” projects. While the first three editions of the summit — 2003, 2005 and 2007 — witnessed only one MoU in the renewable energy sector being dropped, the number of such shelved projects began increasing from 2009, and by 2015 edition almost 85 per cent of the MoUs were dropped. For instance, of the 66 MoUs inked during 2011 Vibrant Gujarat Summit, 56 MoUs (or 85 per cent) got dropped.

Notably, of the 156 MoUs inked during the 2017 edition of the summit, highest so far in the power sector, none have been dropped so far.

When asked about the huge disparity between the MoUs inked and those commissioned, Raj Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy & Petrochemicals), Government of Gujarat, told The Sunday Express that the government is “satisfied with the outcome”. “Over Rs 1.3 lakh worth of MoUs have fructified in the conventional energy sector and Rs 40,000 crore has happened in the renewable sector,” he added.

According to energy expert K K Bajaj, “only 10 per cent of the MoUs get commissioned, the rest remain on paper”. “It has been the case for so many years now,” he said.

Despite a depressing realisation of MoUs signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Global summits, the current BJP government in Gujarat, led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has lined up big-ticket investments, worth more than Rs 32,000 crore, in the renewable sector for the upcoming edition of the summit scheduled to take place mid-January.

The biggest of them is a Rs 25,000-crore investment for setting up 5000 MW of solar power park within Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region) that was announced by Chief Minister Rupani in April 2008.