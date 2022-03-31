Only 25 docs died due to Covid: Rushikesh Patel

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday said that only 25 doctors have died due to Covid-19 in the state as of January 31, 2022, of which next of kin of 23 were provided relief worth Rs 11.50 crore.

The claims for the next of kin of two other deceased doctors are pending with the insurance company of New India Assurance, the minister added.

The response came in relation to a query posed by Congress MLA from Talala Bhagabhai Barad to the health minister during the ongoing Assembly session.

According to the tabled data, 14 doctors died due to Covid-19 from February 2020 to January 31, 2021 and 11 succumbed to the infection between February 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

As reported by The Indian Express in August 2021, 82 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) had been settled then by the state, of which 13 were for deceased doctors as of August 2021.

PMGKP’s insurance scheme for health workers who died fighting the disease insurance scheme guarantees insurance cover for health workers who lost their life due to Covid-19, and also accidental death of health workers on account of Covid-19 related duty.