Online system not working, govt tells real estate developers to come to Capital to upload documents

On September 20, the developers are planning to visit the offices of the local bodies and submit a memorandum(Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Representational) On September 20, the developers are planning to visit the offices of the local bodies and submit a memorandum(Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Representational)

Real-estate developers on Monday claimed that they have been asked by the state government to physically visit Gandhinagar to upload their documents on the Online Development Permission System (ODPS) that provides necessary building permission for upcoming projects.

The state government had launched the ODPS five months ago, as an online solution for developers and builders.

“During the last five months, we have been trying to upload the documents related to our upcoming real-estate projects in the ODP system. Most of these documents are not getting uploaded due to glitches in the ODP System. When we complained to the state government, they told us to physically visit Gandhinagar for uploading the documents. What is the point of having an online system then,” asked Ashish Patel, president of GIHED (Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers), a city chapter of pan-India body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

“The state government has recommended physically uploading the documents before an employee of a private company which has designed this software… The ODPS software is being experimented on us right now. They have not even done a pilot project before putting it in place. The current software is not ready to read the common GDCR (General Development Control Regulation) which contains 400 pages of by-laws,” he added.

The computerised system using GIS technology was meant to be implemented in all the municipal corporations, municipalities and urban development authorities of the state and was aimed at eliminating the “human interface”. While distributing the first 16 orders passed under the ODPS in May 2018, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that the new system will eliminate the need of developers to visit government offices.

On September 20, the developers are planning to visit the offices of the local bodies and submit a memorandum regarding the same. A month ago, they had submitted a letter regarding an almost non-functional ODPS to the Chief Minister and had threatened to go on a strike.

“Our projects have been stuck since the last five months. None of our plans are getting passed ,and the government officials have been repeatedly telling us to keep trying to upload the documents online. We have tried upload every project plan 10 to 15 times, but we do not get the desired results through this online system,” Patel added.

In Ahmedabad alone, over 300 real-estate projects go to both the AMC and AUDA for seeking the mandatory building permission. “Now only 10 per cent of the projects are getting approved. Most of them are bungalow projects. The rest are stuck,” he remarked. When asked about the glitches in the ODP system, a senior government official of Urban Development Department claimed that the issues have been sorted out and permission are being handed out to developers.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App