Online shopping scam: 2 held for Rs 12-lakh fraud in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested two persons for allegedly duping customers of several lakhs of rupees by using their login id and banking details to order from e-commerce websites.

According to police, the accused had ordered over 1000 times from major online shopping websites. Police have recovered at least 80 items including cell phones, computer monitors, cloths, household items, branded shoes, digital gadgets and other utensils amounting to the tune of Rs 12 lakh which the accused had fraudulently acquired after ordering from shopping websites using customers’ data.

The two have been identified as Gautam Barad (19) from Amreli and Nilesh Babaria (21) from Junagadh who have been booked under IPC sections 120b for criminal conspiracy, 419 for cheating by impersonation and sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

“The two were using several Telegram application groups from where they had received leaked data of customers of e-commerce websites. The accused then downloaded

‘Confing file’ hacking tool from telegram application. Using proxy IP address and remote desktop access tool, they entered the shopping sites using the credentials of the customers and did advance payments for orders placed. The accused then changed the cell phone number and delivery address of the orders,” said Amit Vasava, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, Cyber Crime Cell.