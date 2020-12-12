Online registration mandatory to organise weddings in Gujarat

Ahmedabad police has prohibited marriage functions during curfew hours. Similar guidelines have been issued in Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat.

The Gujarat government has started compulsory online registration for marriage functions across the state in view of the pandemic.

A notification issued Friday by KK Nirala, additional secretary (law and order), home department read: “The state government has decided to initiate online registration for upcoming marriages in the state in the view of the ongoing pandemic… The National Informatics Centre has come up with a software on the government website http://www.digitalgujarat.gov.inwherein people can apply online for upcoming marriage ceremonies and can take a print of the registration slip or save a PDF file. If asked by any police or administrative official, the registration slip can be shown by the applicant (sic).”

Nirala told The Indian Express: “It is compulsory to get online registration for upcoming marriages in Gujarat… We took the decision after considering the issues faced by the applicants in the past. Under this system, the applicant will get the slip within two minutes of submitting their application… there is no need to get permission from local police.”

As per a state government advisory, the number of guests at a wedding should not be more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, and not exceed 100. Ahmedabad police has prohibited marriage functions during curfew hours. Similar guidelines have been issued in Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat.

