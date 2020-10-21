Online bids called for redeveloping Ahmedabad railway station

The RLDA is currently working on 62 railway stations across India in a phased manner.

For the redevelopment of Ahmedabad Junction Railway Station (also known as Kalupur railway station), the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids to seek consultancy services for the project work in order to ensure that the upgradation work is done to provide state-of-the-art facilities at its premises while keeping its historical significance intact.

As per officials of the RLDA , a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, online bids have been sought for the integrated redevelopment of Ahmedabad Railway Station where the applicants will be expected to render consultancy services for feasibility study, detailed master planning, urban designing, and engineering and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The RLDA is currently working on 62 railway stations across India in a phased manner. The Ahmedabad Railway Station has a total of 12 platforms and also hosts two minarets that have been deemed as heritage structures.

“Ahmedabad Railway Station is the biggest in Gujarat. Its redevelopment will redefine its aesthetic appeal while keeping its legacy intact. With the Smart City initiative, it will boost tourism and improve real estate prospects,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

