scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

One Pakistani fisherman apprehended, five boats seized by BSF off Gujarat coast

A day ago, the BSF had seized two Pakistani boats that were trying to enter the Indian territory at Harami Nala in Gujarat’s Kutch.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 5, 2022 4:07:39 pm
bsf, gujarat, indian expressThe BSF patrol observed the movement of some fishing boats close to the international border and cordoned off the area, officials said. (File Representational Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized five fishing boats from Harami Nala area of Kutch district in Gujarat, officials said. This comes just a day after two Pakistani fishing boats were seized from the same area.

On Friday, the BSF patrol observed the movement of some fishing boats close to the international border and cordoned off the area, officials said. During subsequent searches that were carried out, the troops caught one Pakistani fisherman, while the rest escaped towards Pakistan taking advantage of the high tide. The seized boats were searched, but nothing suspicious was found on them, an official statement from the border force said.

More from Ahmedabad

On Thursday, the BSF seized two Pakistani boats that were trying to enter the Indian territory at Harami Nala. The patrol party rushed to the spot and seized two engine-fitted fishing boats but the fishermen fled to the Pakistani side of the border leaving their boats behind, the BSF said. Nothing suspicious was recovered from those boats either, according to the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 04:07:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

3

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained

Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
World U-20 Athletics

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Higher temperatures do not necessarily mean darker wings, study on Australian moth species shows
Digging Deep

Higher temperatures do not necessarily mean darker wings, study on Australian moth species shows

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement