One Pakistani fisherman apprehended, five boats seized by BSF off Gujarat coast

August 5, 2022 4:07:39 pm
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized five fishing boats from Harami Nala area of Kutch district in Gujarat, officials said. This comes just a day after two Pakistani fishing boats were seized from the same area.
On Friday, the BSF patrol observed the movement of some fishing boats close to the international border and cordoned off the area, officials said. During subsequent searches that were carried out, the troops caught one Pakistani fisherman, while the rest escaped towards Pakistan taking advantage of the high tide. The seized boats were searched, but nothing suspicious was found on them, an official statement from the border force said.
On Thursday, the BSF seized two Pakistani boats that were trying to enter the Indian territory at Harami Nala. The patrol party rushed to the spot and seized two engine-fitted fishing boats but the fishermen fled to the Pakistani side of the border leaving their boats behind, the BSF said. Nothing suspicious was recovered from those boats either, according to the statement.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
