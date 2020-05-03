One more ward in Ahmedabad declared as red zone

Jamalpur ihas Highest number of cases among all these ten wards. (Representational Photo) Jamalpur ihas Highest number of cases among all these ten wards. (Representational Photo)

THE Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has declared Maninagar ward in the south zone as red zone on Sunday.

With this ten out of 48 wards of Ahmedabad city including Khadia, Asarwa, Dariyapur, Jamalpur, Shahpur, Saraspur-Rakhiyal, Gomtipur, Danilimda, Behrampur and Maninagar are under the red zone category.

These ten wards constitute 2,385 COVID-19 positive cases out of the total 3,523 cases in Ahmedabad as on Sunday morning, making up 67 per cent of the total cases reported from the city.

According to figures maintained by the AMC, Jamalpur has 687 positive cases followed by Khadia with 330 cases, Asarwa with 122, 153 in Dariyapur and Shahpur with 144 in the Central zone.

Similarly, in the South zone, Behrampura has the highest cases-351, while Danilimda has reported 237 cases and Maninagar 125 cases. Saraspur Rakhiyal in the North and Gomtipur in the East zone reported 119 and 117 cases, respectively.

While the number of cases in Jamalpur is the highest among all these ten wards, the ward also has reported the highest number of deaths, so far — 68.

Ten senior officials including heads of departments of the AMC have been given responsibility of one containment zone each. They will be working with close co-ordination of local police to ensure complete lockdown is followed strictly in these red zones for the next two weeks, said Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

The order with the names of ten officials issued by the AMC on Sunday states that all main and interior roads in these areas are closed to stop any public movement.

In addition to this, the social, religious, political and other leaders of these areas have been requested to spread awareness regarding the lockdown.

“Due to lack of support from these containment zones, especially in the walled city areas and specifically Jamalpur ward, I urge religious, social and political leaders to extend support in containment of this pandemic,” the municipal commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Nehra said that five bridges– Gandhi, Nehru, Dadhichi, Sardar and Ambedkar – in the city were closed for traffic movement.

On Sunday, one provision unit in Behrampura was also sealed while a fine of Rs 79,000 was collected after its employees were found not wearing face masks.

In the three days since the implementation of the hiked fine for vendors, shops and supermarkets, the AMC has collected a total fine of Rs 8.03 lakh from violators and a total of five units were sealed. The highest fine amount of Rs 2.10 lakh was collected from North West zone.

