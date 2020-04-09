One more Tablighi Jamaat worker tests positive, count reaches 13

Police said that a large gathering of people at market places and outside residential societies in evening hours have been noticed, especially in Ahmedabad. Police said that a large gathering of people at market places and outside residential societies in evening hours have been noticed, especially in Ahmedabad.

One more person who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation in New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, taking the total number of Tablighi Jamaat workers in the state who had tested positive to 13.

As of now, 127 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been traced in Gujarat and among the 13 positive cases two persons have died.

According to officials, the test results of a resident of Danilimda area in Ahmedabad, turned out to be positive on Thursday.

“The Tablighi worker has been quarantined at an isolation spot and our probe to identity more workers is going on. In sensitive places where large clusters of COVID -19 patients have been identified, increased surveillance through foot and motorcycle patrolling is being done. We are also conducting medical examination of the police personnel deployed on duty and till now, an assistant sub-inspector from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad has been quarantined at SVP Hospital as a precautionary step and over 9,000 police personnel have been tested,” said Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat.

Meanwhile, police said that a large gathering of people at market places and outside residential societies in evening hours have been noticed, especially in Ahmedabad.

“It has come to light that a large number of people come out of their houses in the evening hours, with the excuse of buying essential commodities and they don’t follow social distancing guidelines. Police will take action against them. On Wednesday night, police intercepted an ambulance van in Naroda of Ahmedabad in which country liquor was being smuggled and arrested the culprit,” said Jha.

A total of 2,956 offences related to lockdown violations were registered across Gujarat in the last 24 hours in which 6,265 persons were detained and 4,163 vehicles were seized.

Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia said that the police will be seeking help of volunteers in cluster areas as the city witnessed largest increase in positive cases on Thursday.

“The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified 14 cluster spots in the city and the police along with AMC health officials have been visiting these cluster spots in areas such as Gaekwad Haveli, Dariyapur, Shahpur and Kalupur to screen residents and sampling of their tests. We have also selected 1,258 COVID volunteers who will assist the police in lockdown implementation in these cluster areas. To curb the spread of fake news and hate speech, we have shut down at least 18 social media accounts on Facebook and we are also doing surveillance of 12 others,” said Bhatia.

