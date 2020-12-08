One lakh autos to remain off the road in Ahmedabad

ere are over two lakh autorickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union has extended its support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ associations protesting against three farm legislations.

On Monday, the auto-rickshaw drivers’ union said more than one lakh three-wheelers will remain off the road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Ashok Punjabi, the head of Gujarat Autorickshaw Drivers’ Action Committee, said they backed the bandh call and urged the Union government to fulfil all the demands of the farmers.

“Autorickshaw drivers are also sons of farmers and we will be supporting them on Tuesday in their bandh call. There will be a voluntary strike called by the autorickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad and anyone found operating their vehicle will be greeted by flowers and requested to join us. Nobody will be forced to be a part of the strike. There are over two lakh autorickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad and we expect that more than one lakh will be a part of tomorrow’s bandh.”

The Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) in Ahmedabad has also come out in support of the farmers’ bandh call.

Mujahid Nafees, the convener of MCC, said in a statement, “The MCC expresses its complete solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ nationwide protests and endorses the Bharat Bandh call given on December 8. The call has come after several rounds of failed negotiations between the protesting farmers in Delhi and the Union government. The MCC calls upon all sections of the society to stand with the historic struggle of farmers and participate in the Bharat Bandh.”

On Monday, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia announced IPC section 144 that bars gathering of more than four persons at any public place will remain imposed statewide on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd