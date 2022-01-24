One killed, three injured in attack on wedding party in Bhavnagar

A youth was killed and three others were injured after a group of persons allegedly attacked a wedding party in Bhavnagar town Saturday night over an altercation.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm on Saturday in a residential society in Vadva area of Bhavnagar town when a group of six allegedly attacked four persons with knives and baseball bats.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Chauhan (25), a resident of Palitana, while the injured are Vishal Chauhan, Nirav Chauhan and Viren Chauhan.

The accused have been identified as Nikunj Kambad, Parth Kambad, Ajay Marwadi and Hitesh, all residents of Vadva.

In his complaint, the Suraj’s younger brother Viren Chauhan mentioned, “We came from Palitana to Bhavnagar town to attend the wedding of my niece. Around 10.30 pm, we were sitting outside Meldi temple where the ceremony was taking place. A group of persons led by Nikunj came to the spot and slapped my cousin Nirav asking why he was sitting over there.”

“Later, the group left and my elder brother Suraj came when we told him about the incident. We then started looking for Nikunj’s house and arrived at the end of the society where Nikunj and others started attacking us with bats. Later, Nikunj drew his knife and stabbed Suraj multiple times resulting in his death. He also stabbed me and two others,” the complaint added.

Taking cognisance, police have booked four accused for murder, attempted murder and rioting charges at Nilambaug police station on Sunday. No arrest has been made yet.