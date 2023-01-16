scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

One killed, 3 others injured in fight over kite flying; 5 booked

Nagji was taken to a hospital in Mehsana where he died while undergoing treatment. (File)
A senior citizen was killed and three others were injured in Mehsana after a scuffle between neighbours over kite flying on Sunday evening, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Mangilal Vanzara, 43, in Mehsana police station, his son and nephew and five others from the neighbourhood got into an argument during a kite flying contest.

The five accused – identified as Haresh Raval, Vanraj Thakore, Chirag Haresh Raval, Bobby Haresh Raval and Suni Vyas – allegedly beat up the two boys later. When Mangilal’s brothers Ishwar Vanzara and Bumal Vanzara intervened, they were also allegedly beaten using sticks and iron rods.

Mangilal’s son Paresh sustained injuries on his right hand, and Bumal on his left hand. Meanwhile, Mangilal’s father Nagji Vanzara, 62, intervened to rescue the kids when Vanraj Thakore allegedly hit him with an iron rod, the police said citing the complaint.

Nagji was taken to a hospital in Mehsana where he died while undergoing treatment.

The five have been booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147(rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) , 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and another section of the Gujarat Police Act.

“The two accused Sunil Vyas and Chirag Raval were arrested on Monday evening. They will be produced before the Mehsana magistrate court on Tuesday. The other three accused are absconding,” said Yuvrajsinh Vaghela, the investigating officer at the City A division Mehsana police station.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 22:52 IST
