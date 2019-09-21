Ahmedabad: One detained for spreading fake info about CM’s car on social media

Police detained a man in Surat for allegedly circulating “misleading” information on social media about the insurance and pollution certificates of a vehicle in VIP convoy of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The police action comes two days after state cabinet minister for transport R C Faldu criticised “anti-social elements” for spreading misleading information and promised strict action against them.

The accused has been identified as Afraz Raza Sheikh, a resident of Surat, police said.

“A complaint was lodged Thursday with the Local Crime Branch against unidentified persons for circulating fake screenshot of a Scorpio car claiming that its insurance has expired on April 10, 2015 and that it doesn’t have a valid pollution certificate. In reality, the vehicle’s insurance is valid up to December 31, 2019. We found out that a Facebook profile by the name of ‘News Network’ spread the fake information. Using the mobile number registered with the Facebook account, we tracked the user in Surat and detained him on Thursday night,” said a Local Crime Branch officer.

On Tuesday, while announcing extension of deadline for compliance with the rules regarding helmets and PUC certificates till October 15, Faldu also criticised those who were circulating posts on social media regarding the insurance of vehicle used by CM. He had termed the incident as “sad” and promised action against the rumour mongers.

Police said that till now, they have found five Facebook and Twitter accounts that have circulated the morphed screenshot.