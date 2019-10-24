One dead and five injured as slab collapses in Ahmedabad commercial complex

One died and five others were injured when the gallery and part of a staircase of a commercial complex in Maninagar area of Ahmedabad collapsed on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kinnel Cham-bers building near Bhualbhai Park intersection in Kankaria of Maninagar area in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night when the slab of a gallery on first floor and part of the staircase collapsed.

Police said at least six persons were on the ground floor where the slab collapsed, killing one of them.

“The incident occurred after 8 pm when the slab of gallery and staircase collapsed. Fire personnel reached the spot in the next five minutes and all the victims were rescued with the help of local people. Out of the six injured, one died on the spot due to head injuries. Other five were rushed to Civil Hospital where they are out of danger now,” said a police official at J Division Traffic police station.

The deceased is Maya Panchal, 45, a resident of Geeta Mandir road in Ahmedabad. Panchal was at the commercial complex with her husband Raju Panchal, who is admitted to hospital. Police have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter.