Ahmedabad: One dead, 7 rescued as balcony of a building collapses

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manuram Meena. (Representational Image)

One person died and seven persons were rescued when the balcony of a house collapsed in Daulat Khana of Sarangpur area in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning.

According to police, the balcony on the first floor of a two-storey Rabarivas building in Daulat Khana area of Sarangpur collapsed around 2am. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manuram Meena, a native of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, who was sleeping in the balcony. The victim used to work as an assistant at a grocery shop in a market in Kalupur area of Ahmedabad and used to live in the building on rent.

“A total of eight tenants lived on the first floor of the building. After the balcony collapsed, team of fire safety department arrived at the spot and rescued the other seven persons from the dilapidated building. They received minor injuries and we have sent the body for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered in the matter. The entire building has been evacuated and sealed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as unsafe,” said a police officer at Khadia police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd