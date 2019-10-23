One dead, 5 injured in Ahmedabad building slab collapse

One person died and five others were injured in an Ahmedabad commercial complex on Tuesday when a part its staircase and a slab came crashing down.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kinnel Chambers building near Bhualbhai Park intersection in Maninagar area of the city.

An officer said a slab of a gallery on the building’s first floor and a part of its staircase suddenly collapsed on the six people standing on the ground floor, killing one person.

“The incident occurred after 8 pm. A fire safety team reached the spot within five minutes, and victims were rescued with the help of locals. Out of the six victims, one died at the spot due to head injuries from the slab collapse. The other five were rushed to Civil Hospital and are out of danger now,” said a police official at J Division Traffic Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Maya Panchal, a resident of Geeta Mandir road in Ahmedabad. Panchal’s husband Raju Panchal was present with her during the crash, and is now in a hospital.

Police have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter.