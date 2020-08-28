One dead, 2 injured as commercial building collapses in Ahmedabad

According to fire department officials, the entire operation lasted for six hours. (Representational)

One person died and two others were injured when a three-storey commercial complex collapsed in Kubernagar, Ahmedabad, early on Friday.

Fire department officials said the building was quite old and might have been damaged in the incessant rainfall for two weeks.

According to officials, the commercial complex, Prem Market, collapsed between 1 am and 1.15 am on Friday when three persons, employed in embroidery business, were present inside the building.

The deceased has been identified as Premabhai Charan (23) while the two injured have been admitted to the emergency ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

“The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.15 am when the top two stories of the building collapsed. The police and fire department teams rescued three persons from the rubble and took them to civil hospital where one was declared brought dead. Two others are undergoing treatment. We have filed a case of accidental death,” said HB Patel, incharge officer, Sardarnagar police station.

Kubernagar area is usually congested during the daytime. However, fire tenders and police vehicles could reach the spot without difficulty after the incident at night. According to fire department officials, the entire operation lasted for six hours.

“We got a call around 1.30 am and our team reached the spot within 10 minutes. A total of 39 staff were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for six hours,” said MF Dastoor, chief fire officer, Fire Safety Department, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

