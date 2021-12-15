One Covid death in Valsad; health dept says cases ‘slightly increasing’

Valsad reported a death due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day, after a 58-year-old fully-vaccinated woman from Parnera Pardi village succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, when the state recorded 55 new cases.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary at Gujarat Health department Manoj Aggarwal said that cases were “slightly increasing with maximum of these cases being reported from Ahmedabad”.

Speaking at the sidelines of a press conference in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, he claimed that the state health department is “keeping a close watch” on the Covid-19 situation and “also has an eye on Delta.” The comments came following the detection of the fourth Omicron variant in the state on Monday. Aggarwal also said that the state is yet to decide on footfall limitations and other Standard Operating Procedures for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled for January, and that the state will take a call soon.

Ex gratia as per new definition: Trivedi

Following changes in the definition of death due to Covid-19 by the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government has decided to provide ex gratia payment of Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who died of Covid-19 or of heart attack or other ilnesses within 30 days of testing positive, said an official release quoting Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi Tuesday.

The release said that so far, Gujarat government has deposited Rs 50,000 in the bank accounts of around 22,000 people through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The release stated that as per the new definition of Covid deaths, the state government has paid the ex-gratia to 22,000 people out of the 38,000 applications.