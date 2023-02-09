Once happily rearing buffaloes, village sarpanch to address G20 tourism meet

MIYAHUSAIN MUTVA, 55, was happy rearing buffaloes till two years ago, till the spotlight turned to his village that has been playing host to the annual desert carnival — Rann Utsav — and is now hosting the G20 summit.

Sarpanch of Dhordo village on the mystic White Rann, Mutva, whose family members have been sarpanches of this village on the Indo-Pakistan border in Kutch district since 1960, will address the first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting being held under the aegis of G20 on Thursday, the last day of the segment’s meet.

Sarpanch since 2012, Mutva who is the ex-officio president of Dhordo Gram Pravasan Vikas Trust (DGPVT), will address around 100 delegates from G20 countries at Tent City near Dhordo, the venue of Rann Utsav.

“He has been invited to speak on the success story of Gateway to Rann Resort (GRR),” Dilip Rana, District Collector of Kutch and ex-officio chairman of Kutch’s district tourism development committee, told The Indian Express.

“The Rann Utsav and the White Desert have put us on the global map… The world comes to Dhordo to see the White Desert,” Mutva says, adding, “Thanks to Rann Utsav, today our village has piped drinking water in all 100 houses, concrete roads, a branch of Bank of Baroda, ATMs, a secondary school, a pond with capacity to store water sufficient for two years and many more.”

Being the village head, Mutva had the privilege of welcoming late president APJ Abdul Kalam, former president Ramnath Kovind, former vice-presidents Hamid Ansari and M Venkaiah Naidu, Supreme Court judges, lawyers, besides chief ministers of Gujarat Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani. On Wednesday, he was seen leading CM Bhupendra Patel and other delegates around the GRR made of traditional Kutchi bhungas or mud huts.

“I like all the attention that Dhordo is getting… as it means progress of the village, hosting international delegates and VVIPs. Dhordo may be the last village on the border but it certainly is no longer the remotest village,” says Mutva, a Class-5 dropout who knows Kutchi, Gujarati and Hindi and a smattering of English.

He says that every household in the village gets employment in some form or the other during the Rann Utsav that runs from November to February. The village has 10 horses and 40 camels to take tourists on safaris. Youths become tourist guides, some run tea stalls while others sell handicraft items.

“Earlier, people would earn Rs 150 per day by cutting and collecting firewood. Now they earn around Rs 1,500 per day during the Rann Utsav,” says the sarpanch.

Mutvas are Muslim maldharis (traditional cattle-herders) settled in Banni, one of Asia’s largest grasslands. Miyahusain’s father Gulbeg was the head of the village as Mutva community leader from the 1960s till his demise in 1999.

The group village panchayat, which also comprises adjoining Patgar, Udo and Siniyado villages, has never witnessed an electoral contest as sarpanches are elected unopposed.

After Gulbeg, his daughter Pofalibai — the eldest of his three children, took over in 1998 when Miyahusain, the youngest, was elected deputy sarpanch. Miyahusain became sarpanch in 2003. In 2008, Miyahusain’s wife Nurkhatun became sarpanch before Miyahusain took over again in 2012-’13.

Pofalibai also worked for women empowerment, organising around 400 women under the aegis of Shrujan, an NGO working for promoting Kutchi handicraft. Miyahusain’s elder brother Aliakbar used to work as traditional medicine practitioner for Agrocel Industries Private Limited (AIPL).

Miyahusain’s daughter Bhuribai who has a masters degree in English literature was the first girl from the village to appear in SSC Board examination. His two sons are running a transport business.

The resort is run by DGPVT, which functions under the aegis of the district tourism committee. “DGPVT won the Union Ministry of Tourism’s national tourism award for 2017-’18. Thanks to the revenue generated from GRR, we are able to run a dispensary in the village and employ more than two dozen people,” says Mutva.

Set up in 2010 with financial support from the Gujarat tourism department and the Centre’s Border Area Development Programme (BADP), the GRR, today has 40 bhungas, hosting an average 3,500 guests annually and generating around Rs 80 lakh revenue.

With the government’s approval, DGPVT added a conference hall with a seating capacity of 100, a dining hall and an approach road at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the new facilities on Wednesday morning with Mutva leading the CM on a tour of the resort wearing a cap and a keffiyeh-like scarf around his neck.

Then chief minister Narendra Modi launched the annual Rann Utsav in 2005 in Vekariya Rann. Later, the venue of the fest shifted to Dhordo as the state government promoted the White Desert, the large swathes of salt desert in the Great Rann of Kutch near Dhordo where the Tent City was set up in 2008.

“Basically, we are maldharis. My wife and I used to milk our 25-odd buffaloes of the Banni breed until two years ago. Now we have a person to maintain the herd. But even today, if I see a good buffalo, I pull over my car to have a look at her,” says Mutva.