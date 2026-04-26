‘On winning, I will not crossover to any party’: AAP candidates sign undertaking

GIVEN THE bitter experience of the past where half of the corporators who won on its ticket in the previous municipal corporation elections joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made all its candidates in Surat sign an undertaking that they would not switch over to any other political party if they won in the elections to be held on Sunday whose results will be declared on April 28.

State AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani told The Indian Express on Saturday, “We have taken affidavits from all our 111 candidates that they will stick to the conditions of the party. The decision has been taken to ensure that no candidates should switch over to another political party. Those 13 AAP corporators who left AAP and joined BJP have been denied tickets by the BJP in the municipal elections. Now their political career is zero. This will also send a message to our candidates that if they wish to join another political party, they will not be well entertained.”