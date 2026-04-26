‘On winning, I will not crossover to any party’: AAP candidates sign undertaking

GIVEN THE bitter experience of the past where half of the corporators who won on its ticket in the previous municipal corporation elections joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made all its candidates in Surat sign an undertaking that they would not switch over to any other political party if they won in the elections to be held on Sunday whose results will be declared on April 28.
State AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani told The Indian Express on Saturday, “We have taken affidavits from all our 111 candidates that they will stick to the conditions of the party. The decision has been taken to ensure that no candidates should switch over to another political party. Those 13 AAP corporators who left AAP and joined BJP have been denied tickets by the BJP in the municipal elections. Now their political career is zero. This will also send a message to our candidates that if they wish to join another political party, they will not be well entertained.”
In the 2021 elections, AAP won 27 of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation to become the main Opposition in the civic body, while Congress did not win any. Over the five year term however, 13 of them joined the BJP while one was suspended for anti-party activities. The party did not repeat any of the remaining 13 corporators this time.
An AAP candidate who is in the poll fray in SMC, said on condition of anonymity, said, “I have also signed the affidavit which was kept secret, and it was read and translated (from English) by the AAP leader, before us, and we had to just sign it. I think this is also a good step taken by party higher-ups.”
Seen as a feat for AAP in Gujarat, the then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Surat and congratulated all the winners from his party.
In Sunday’s elections, of 120 seats spread across 30 wards of SMC, a total of 111 AAP candidates are in the poll fray, followed by 117 candidates from Congress and 120 candidates of BJP.
The party had collected signatures on the affidavits when the candidates were filing their nominations.
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As per sources, the undertaking reads something like this: “I will be loyal to the party and work on its principles. I will not do any act or indulge in any activity which damages the image of the party. After being elected in the upcoming election I will not switch over to any of the other political party. If I violate any of the above-mentioned rules, I will accept or agree to any decision taken by the party against me”.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More