On PM’s bday, sarpanch of villages with 100% vaccine coverage of 1st dose to be felicitated

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with officials and elected wing of the eight municipal corporations, it has been decided that sarpanchs of the 7,100 villages in the state where near 100 per cent vaccination coverage with the single dose has been achieved will be felicitated on September 17, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

According to a press release by the state government, it was also decided during Thursday’s meeting that a direct benefit transfer of the monthly sops of Rs 2,000 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Yojana for children who lost their parent(s) to Covid-19 will commence on September 17.

To mark the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, Deendayal drug stores will be launched in the eight municipal corporations to cater to slum and poor areas covering 3,000-odd households. Cooking gas cylinders and connections are also expected to be distributed to over 3 lakh families under the Ujjwala Scheme 2.0, the release said.

In the meeting held with the mayors, standing committee chairpersons and municipal commissioners, a target was also given to complete 100 per cent work related to ‘Nal se Jal’, the reuse of treated water, solid waste management, town planning schemes, and affordable housing schemes by the end of next year.

Gujarat is scheduled to go to polls in 2022.