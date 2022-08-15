On Pakistan’s Independence day, BSF greets Rangers at border

On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Sunday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel greeted Pakistan Rangers at the International Border (IB) in Kutch and Banaskantha of Gujarat and Barmer of Rajasthan on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the BSF Gujarat Frontier Sunday, “On August 14, BSF extended greetings to Pak Rangers on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan… On this occasion, Pak Rangers offered sweets to BSF which were accepted by the Indian troopers at the international borders of Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat as well as ICP Munabao, Gadra, Kelnore, Somrar, Varnahar in Barmer of Rajasthan.”