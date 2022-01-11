On first day, 1.55 lakh get ‘precautionary dose’ in Gujarat

On the first day of administering the “precautionary dose” of Covid vaccine to health care workers, frontline workers, elderly and those with comorbid conditions, 1.55 lakh of the eligible nine lakh persons got the dose in Gujarat, even as the state reported 6,097 new Covid-19 infections and 28 Omicron cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid-19 review meeting with five states, including Gujarat, and one Union territory, that was attended by state health officials and minister Rushikesh Patel.

According to a state government press release, Patel apprised that more than 96 per cent of Covid patients, including those with the Omicron variant, are being treated in home isolation with hospitalisation being very low.

Among those to test positive on Monday was Jasdan MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya who tweeted that his health condition was stable and that he is isolated at home.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) campus has 67 active cases, including 31 students, eight faculty members, 10 staff and 18 community members, according to the institute’s dashboard.

As many as 70 cases, including students, faculty members, staff and community members, were reported in the institute between December 30 and January 10. As per the dashboard, the highest number of cases reported were on January 6, 7 and 8.

Since September 20, 2020, the IIMA reported 532 Covid-19 cases, of which 465 have recovered.

According to the state government, the precautionary dose was available across 3,500 vaccination centres in the state on the first day.

Health Minister and Covid-19 management incharge minister Rushikesh Patel launched the day’s vaccination programme from the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Hospital at Sola in Ahmedabad, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the drive at the Urban Health Centre in Sector 29, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

The CM, accompanied by Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana, Principal Secretary (incharge health) Mukesh Kumar, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel and other senior officials, interacted with the beneficiaries and health workers. Gandhinagar city administered 1,476 doses on Monday even as ambulance drivers, nursing staff, doctors and health workers as well as the elderly were administered the shot at Sola Hospital.

Health minister Patel highlighted that “in the third wave that has begun, hospitalisation requirement is low and Omicron patients who are fully vaccinated, mostly have mild symptoms”, according to the government release.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of his Sola Hospital visit, the minister appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOPs. “People took the SoPs for granted after the state controlled the pandemic (after the second wave)… in light of the present third wave situation, everyone must wear masks, adhere to social distancing and avoid cultural, religious or political gatherings as much as possible. Weddings have a limit of 400 persons and it is the citizens’ responsibility to ensure that the government doesn’t have to further downsize this limit,” said Patel.

As many as 13,000 precautionary doses were administered in the Ahmedabad city jurisdiction, the highest in the state, followed by Vadodara city, where 8,314 doses were administered.

Ahmedabad district, where 1,923 cases were reported on Monday, now has a weekly test positivity rate of over 20 per cent. Five other districts where the weekly test positivity rate is increasing include Anand at 7.5 per cent, Surat 7.46 per cent, Rajkot 7.26 per cent, Vadodara 6.74 per cent and Kheda 6.31 per cent, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One fatality each was reported in Surat and Rajkot on Monday.

Authorities added 21 new micro-containment zones in Ahmedabad city, including a cluster of 40 households at Godrej Garden City in Chandlodia, taking the total tally of such zones to 177.

In Surat city, 4,422 precautionary doses were administered in 39 vaccination centres where 2,002 were healthcare workers, 466 frontline workers and 1,954 persons above 60 years go the dose. According to the Surat Municipal Corporation, there are 56,000 healthcare workers and 39,000 frontline workers in Surat city.

The state has so far administered vaccine to 19.26 lakh adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years, which is nearly 55 per cent of the target population of around 35 lakh children. Vaccination drive for the age group began on January 3.