On display at Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show — BRTS e-buses

A high capacity EV Midi bus will be put on display at the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Five such buses will soon become operational on the Ahmedabad BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System), officials said. The five buses from Ashok Leyland are expected to begin trials in the city in the next few weeks, officials said.

The bus, with a capacity of 50 passengers, will be displayed at Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday.

“The exact bus that will be running on your roads in the coming weeks will be on display. We have stationed a second bus outside the venue and if requisite permission are given then we would like to operate it as well,” said Karthick Athamanathan, head EV & eMobility Solutions of Ashok Leyland.

The first route that these electric buses will ply on with be the RTO circular route of the BRTS covering a distance of 31 km.

Ashok Leyland is renting out 50 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL) — a 100 per cent subsidiary of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) — that operates the BRTS service and the company will be paid for every km that these buses run for.

“We have to run these buses for a minimum of seven years,” Athmanathan said. Charging facilities for the buses have been developed at Naranpura and Ranip depots.