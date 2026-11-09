On candidate’s plea, HC asks Gujarat government to produce teacher recruitment timeline

The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to produce the entire timeline of recruitment for a category of teachers, from April 2025, to ascertain if a vacant post was available to accommodate a candidate who had missed the process because of emergency hospitalisation.

Justice Aniruddha P Mayee was hearing a petition last month filed by Sushila Maheriya, through advocate Swapneshwar Goutam, stating that she missed the document verification process, between April 19 and April 25, 2025, in the recruitment drive for around 1,500 posts of Shikshan Sahayak (teaching assistant) because she was hospitalised following a seizure.

The plea, filed in June this year, stated that Maheriya “had suffered severe seizure on account of past history of brain stroke” and was admitted to hospital on April 17, 2025. She was discharged on April 19, 2025, the day the verification window for the recruitment opened.