Three more Omicron cases in Gujarat take state tally to 10

Three more cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Gujarat Sunday taking the total number in the state to 10. Meanwhile, the state reported 51 new cases of infection taking the tally to 8,36,810. While Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases at 18, Vadodara city had 10 and Surat city six.

The three new Omicron cases were reported from Gandhinagar, Anand and Surat. While it is the first known Omicron case from Anand and Gandhinagar, it is the second reported from Surat. All three, including a teenager, have a history of international travel.

The teenager, a 15-year-old boy, is a UK national who returned to Gandhinagar from London on December 11. “Based on the genome sequencing report received from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the Omicron variant was confirmed yesterday (Saturday),” said Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel. While the boy is under institutional isolation at a private hospital, his family is under home quarantine, the commissioner added.

In Anand, the genome sequencing report of a 48-year-old male returned positive for the newly discovered variant Sunday morning. He had returned from London via Dubai on December 15. “While returning from London after a period of three months, he tested negative onboard but then tested positive when he arrived at the Ahmedabad international airport,” Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, told The Indian Express. He is under isolation at the Omicron ward as the first known case of the new variant at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

“He is asymptomatic and stable and (there is) no complaint of any sort,” added Dr Joshi.

The third case is of a 39-year-old woman with a travel history to Dubai. She was declared Omicron positive after the genome sequencing report turned up Sunday afternoon.

As per the health department officials, the woman, a fashion designer by profession, along with her two children — an 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl — landed in Surat after a Dubai tour on December 5. All three were fully vaccinated and had tested negative upon landing in Surat airport.

However, on December 8, the woman had fallen ill with cough and cold and sought treatment from a private doctor. After recovering fully, she again booked a flight to Sharjah from Surat.



On December 13, she tested positive in the Covid RTPCR test that the health department carried out at the Surat airport. The woman, who was planning to fly alone to Sharjah, was then sent into home isolation treatment by health officials. Meanwhile, her samples were sent for genome sequencing at GBRC.

“On Sunday, her report came stating she had tested positive for Omicron. Currently, she is under home isolation treatment and her condition is normal. Our teams visited her today and informed her about the Omicron positive report. We told her not to come out of the house and to strictly follow the Covid protocols. Her children have tested negative,” said Dr Ashish Naik, Deputy Health Commissioner of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The three new cases were detected two days after two fully-vaccinated senior citizen travellers from Zambia tested positive for the variant in Vadodara city Friday. While one is a female aged 67 years, the second is a 75-year-old male from the Fatehpura area of the city.

They had tested Covid positive on December 12 after arriving from Zambia on December 7 and were in home isolation as per the prevalent guidelines, officials said.