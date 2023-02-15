Om Birla to inaugurate workshop in Gujarat House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day “Parliamentary Workshop” organised by the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

The workshop is meant to help newly elected representatives of the state legislature get acquainted with the legislative processes.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat is also scheduled to address the valedictory session of the workshop on February 16, stated an official release here.

The workshop will touch upon 10 different topics, including roles of elected representatives, legislative processes, stress management, role of democratic institutions, India’s G-20 presidency, law making process in the legislature, among others.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his cabinet ministers, MLAs of all political parties, former speakers, former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers are among those who are expected to participate in the workshop.