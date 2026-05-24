Offer free bus rides to NEET aspirants: Arvind Kejriwal to Gujarat government

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the Gujarat government offer free bus service to students who will take the NEET UG reexamination next month.
Kejriwal arrived in Vadodara on Sunday, his first visit to the state after the local body elections held last month.
Addressing media persons, Kejriwal said, “Twenty-two lakh students across the country were affected by the NEET paper leak. Many are upset. The reexam is on June 21. To help them, our government in Punjab has announced that students taking the bus to their exam centres, and then back home, won’t have to pay for their tickets on June 21.
They can travel for free on any bus (on June 21). This was a demand from poor students.” “I ask the Gujarat government to also provide this assistance to the NEET aspirants.”
Kejriwal also raised the issue of the alleged diesel shortage, which is troubling the farmers in Gujarat.
“If they (farmers) do not get diesel, then how will they farm. Fuel prices have also increased. Russia and Iran are ready to give us oil and gas at cheaper rates. The central government is not buying from them. I request the central government to buy oil and gas from Russia and Iran at cheaper rates,” he said.
During his three-day stay, Kejriwal is scheduled to hold meetings with the party’s organisational leaders in the state.
On Monday, the AAP convener is also going to hold a roadshow in Rajpipla, the district headquarters of Narmada district. In the recently concluded elections of local bodies, the AAP won the Narmada district panchayat for the first time.
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