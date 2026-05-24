Offer free bus rides to NEET aspirants: Arvind Kejriwal to Gujarat government

Kejriwal also raised the issue of the alleged diesel shortage, which is troubling the farmers in Gujarat. (Express Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the Gujarat government offer free bus service to students who will take the NEET UG reexamination next month.

Kejriwal arrived in Vadodara on Sunday, his first visit to the state after the local body elections held last month.

Addressing media persons, Kejriwal said, “Twenty-two lakh students across the country were affected by the NEET paper leak. Many are upset. The reexam is on June 21. To help them, our government in Punjab has announced that students taking the bus to their exam centres, and then back home, won’t have to pay for their tickets on June 21.