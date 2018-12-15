Odisha CM to visit Surat on December 17 to attend ‘Odiya Mahotsav’

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will come to Surat on December 17 along with his team of ministers and MLAs to attend the ‘Odiya Mahotsav’ here.

The event will be organised by Shree Prabhu Jagannath Charitable Trust of Surat, run by the Odiyas.

General secretary of the trust Surat Bansidhar Lenka said, “For the last few years, we were trying to convince Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to visit Surat and look into the issues of seven lakh Odiyas staying here. Our demands are that an Odisha Bhavan should be built in Surat where Odiyas can assemble, direct flight from Bhubaneswar, two trains daily from Surat to Ganjam, among others.”

Prashant Nanda, BJD Rajya Sabha MP, wrote a letter to Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association president Ashok Jirawala last week, requesting him to announce December 17 a holiday in powerloom factories so Odiyas workers can attend the program.

Jirawala said, “We have received the letter from the MP and will look into his request.”