Odhavji Patel,father of wall clocks,dies

Rest in peace Teacher-turned-industrialist had set up Ajanta Group in 1971 with Rs 1 lakh.

Odhavji Ravji Patel,dubbed as father of wall clocks,passed away at his residence in Morbi town of Rajkot district on Thursday. The 90-year-old founder of Ajanta Group was suffering from respiratory problems.

The brain behind brands like Ajanta,Orpat and Oreva,Patel was under medical observation at his home Reva Palace for a month now. Earlier,he was treated for his ailment in Rajkot and Mumbai.

His last rites will be performed Friday morning.

Despite his business empire and palatial residence in Morbi,Patel remained rooted to the ground and preferred being referred to as a teacher than an entrepreneur. Patel used to teach science at a local school.

The journey of the clock-manufacturer began in 1971 when he set up Ajanta Transistor Clocks Manufacturing Company,which produced transistor clocks under the brand name Ajanta.

Patel began his business with Rs 1 lakh,setting up a unit in rented premises to manufacture magnetic clocks with coil. It was only in the mid-1970s that he travelled to Japan and Taiwan with the eldest of his four sons and brought quartz technology to India. Ajanta Quartz was thus born.

Having introduced clocks that were simple,accurate and cheaper,Ajanta went on to become a global brand.

After gaining a leadership position with Ajanta Quartz clocks,the company under Patels guidance began manufacturing alarm timepieces under the brand Orpat.

The brand,which manufactures over 150 models of clocks and timepieces,later ventured into manufacturing a full range of home appliances. Today,the groups profile includes educational toys,home appliances,vitrified tiles,e-bikes,emergency lamps etc.

Patel will perhaps be most remembered for the number of women he employed in a region known to be orthodox and patriarchal. The groups clock manufacturing unit at Morbi,which began as a male bastion,employed a group of 15 female workers in 1987-88. Today,the group employs over 8,000 women,most of whom are under the age of 25. Over 100 buses daily ply to and fro to the unit carrying these women workers from 185 villages situated in and around Morbi.

In his condolence message,Congress president Sonia Gandhis political secretary Ahmed Patel said Gujarat had lost a great philanthropist and social worker in the death of Odhavji Ravji Patel.

