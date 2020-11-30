October 1 Gondal sub-jail raid: Jailer, five cops suspended after criminal found operating racket from prison premises

The six men, police said, were illegally allowed to enter the jail in the evening and were “partying” at the video-conference room of the Gondal sub-jail.

Nearly two months after a raid on Gondal sub-jail in Rajkot revealed that a gangster and his accomplices were operating from inside the prison premises, the state Inspector General of Prisons on Saturday suspended the then sub-jailer and five other policemen for dereliction of duty.

DK Parmar, the then Gondal sub-jail jailer, and constables Ankit Agola, Piyush Mori, Vikram Barad, Sandip Chaudhary and Vipul Solanki, have been suspended from duty until further orders, a directive issued by IG (Prisons) K L N Rao stated.

“The six police personnel have been suspended in a case related to gangster Nikhil Donga, who was lodged in Gondal sub-jail. An inquiry is also going on,” Rao told The Indian Express.

On October 1, a police team, led by Additional Director General of Police (Police Reforms), had conducted a raid on Gondal sub-jail and found six “guests” of gangster Nikhil Donga having a “dinner party” on the jail premises.

The six men, police said, were illegally allowed to enter the jail in the evening and were “partying” at the video-conference room of the Gondal sub-jail. Officials had also recovered two cell phones, a power bank and a dongle along with Rs 14,000 cash during the raid.

There are 14 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping, registered against Donga and a total of 117 cases against his gang members in Rajkot, Junagadh and Surendranagar districts.

According to Rajkot rural police officials, Donga, who was lodged in Gondal sub-jail until October 1, used to run his criminal network, including murders, extortions and land grabbing, from the jail premises using cell phones.

Following the raid, Parmar was transferred to Rajpipla in Narmada and Donga was transferred to Ahmedabad-based Sabarmati Central Jail.

On November 13, police had also booked Donga and his 11 accomplices under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GCTOC) Act.

