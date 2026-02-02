8 booked for obstructing Dalit man’s wedding procession in Gujarat’s Patan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Gujarat’s Patan district Sunday booked eight people for allegedly obstructing the wedding procession of a Dalit man.
According to the Patan police, the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the father of the bridegroom, who said some of the accused were carrying sharp-edged weapons. The police said one of the accused is a minor.
The police registered a case of rioting, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation against the eight people under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita andthe Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They said the accused belong to the Thakor community.
The complainant alleged in the FIR that the wedding procession of his son was held in the village at around 11 am. The man said his son was riding a horse accompanied by a DJ party.
He said the procession had reached an open plot in the village near a temple when the accused allegedly started hurling casteist abuses at them, and questioned them over carrying out the procession in front of their house.
The FIR was registered at the Patan Taluka Police Station, and P J Renuka, Deputy Superintendent of Police, is investigating the case.
“The accused’s house is located near this place. During the investigation, we found that there was a death in the community of the accused. In that regard, the accused told the complainant to stop the DJ. The situation worsened as a result, and the two families came to a head. Three of the accused were found at the spot, and they have been detained,” said Renuka.
He added that the accused and the complainant have long-standing enmity over land, which is why the latest incident occurred. Following the land dispute, the complainant also lodged an FIR against the accused in 2022.
“As such, there is no problem for Dalits in the village in carrying out marriage processions. Wedding processions of Dalits have been carried out peacefully in the village earlier,” Renuka said.
