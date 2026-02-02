8 booked for obstructing Dalit man’s wedding procession in Gujarat’s Patan

According to the Patan police, the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the father of the bridegroom, who said some of the accused were carrying sharp-edged weapons. (File Photo)

The police in Gujarat’s Patan district Sunday booked eight people for allegedly obstructing the wedding procession of a Dalit man.

According to the Patan police, the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the father of the bridegroom, who said some of the accused were carrying sharp-edged weapons. The police said one of the accused is a minor.

The police registered a case of rioting, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation against the eight people under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita andthe Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They said the accused belong to the Thakor community.