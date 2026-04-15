Objective of every war is to break willpower of a country: NSA Ajit Doval

Addressing the graduating students, Doval said national security was the responsibility of the entire nation and not just that of the armed forces or intelligence, but a collective enterprise. “But those working in the field have the most to contribute through their capabilities, knowledge and character in the broad sense, along with discipline and commitment.

“There is no silver medal in national security,” said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. “If you win, you make history and, if you lose, you become history. It is your existence at stake.”

He was speaking at the fifth convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where President Droupadi Murmu and other guests brought up the fight against Naxalism in India.

NSA Doval, who received an honorary doctorate from RRU on Tuesday, spoke on “comprehensive national power” during his acceptance speech.

Doval said, “If there is one miscalculation that takes place in estimating comprehensive national power, it is in understanding the national willpower and the assessment of the power of the people. When Russia had to withdraw from Afghanistan, or the US had to exit Vietnam and couldn’t achieve its objective in Afghanistan, in spite of being technologically and militarily superior in every way, it was in calculating the willpower of the people. All wars have the same objectives. To break the will power of the country and have their will imposed on them. It is citizenry and their awareness of their security that are most important here. It is after several years that we see such awareness in India.”