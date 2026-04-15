Objective of every war is to break willpower of a country: NSA Ajit Doval

Addressing the graduating students, Doval said national security was the responsibility of the entire nation and not just that of the armed forces or intelligence, but a collective enterprise. “But those working in the field have the most to contribute through their capabilities, knowledge and character in the broad sense, along with discipline and commitment.
“There is no silver medal in national security,” said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. “If you win, you make history and, if you lose, you become history. It is your existence at stake.”
He was speaking at the fifth convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where President Droupadi Murmu and other guests brought up the fight against Naxalism in India.
NSA Doval, who received an honorary doctorate from RRU on Tuesday, spoke on “comprehensive national power” during his acceptance speech.
Doval said, “If there is one miscalculation that takes place in estimating comprehensive national power, it is in understanding the national willpower and the assessment of the power of the people. When Russia had to withdraw from Afghanistan, or the US had to exit Vietnam and couldn’t achieve its objective in Afghanistan, in spite of being technologically and militarily superior in every way, it was in calculating the willpower of the people. All wars have the same objectives. To break the will power of the country and have their will imposed on them. It is citizenry and their awareness of their security that are most important here. It is after several years that we see such awareness in India.”
Addressing the graduating students, Doval said national security was the responsibility of the entire nation and not just that of the armed forces or intelligence, but a collective enterprise. “But those working in the field have the most to contribute through their capabilities, knowledge and character in the broad sense, along with discipline and commitment.
President Murmu said, “In recent days, the country has achieved a decisive victory against Naxalism. I congratulate the state police forces as well as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs): the national flag is flying proudly in areas where the red flag of Naxalism used to be hoisted.”
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said that the proof of internal security in India was that earlier, “people didn’t know if they would go back home after leaving during the day, but that has changed due to NSA Ajit Doval, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.” On Naxalism, he said, “We all know that in a large part of our country, Naxalism had destroyed the lives of people and was on the rise, there was no solution. But the PM, Home Minister and NSA, destroyed those powers forever.”
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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar were also present at the occasion.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More