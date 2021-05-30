‘Objectionable’ posts against BJP leaders: One more arrested in Gujarat

Surat Rural police on Saturday arrested Bharatbhai Ramani (34), a resident of Opera house at Kholwad village. The accused was produced before Kathor court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

Days after a BJP member, who works with party’s IT cell in Surat city, was arrested for allegedly putting “objectionable” posts on social media against the party city president and other leaders, Surat Range cyber cell officials on Saturday arrested a diamond polisher in connection with the case.

Surat Rural police on Saturday arrested Bharatbhai Ramani (34), a resident of Opera house at Kholwad village. The accused was produced before Kathor court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

On May 23, the cyber cell officials had arrested Nitesh Vanani, who works with BJP IT cell, based on a complaint lodged by Vibhabhai Chosla, for allegedly posting “objectionable posts” against BJP leaders through 19 Facebook accounts.

In the complaint, Chosla, a social worker, had alleged Vanani had put hatred posts against a particular community and also objectionable posts defaming the Surat city BJP president, and the BJP-led state government.

Incharge police inspector of Cyber crime, Surat range, K J Dhaduk said that Bharatbhai Ramani was using two of the 19 Facebook accounts.

“After primary questioning, we have found that the accused had made two dummy Facebook accounts and had put hatred posts. We will interrogate him to find out whether, he had done this act for someone else,” he said.