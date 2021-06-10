Nursing employees’ allowance to be raised by Rs 1,700: Nitin Patel

The health department also reiterated that it has approved the indent for filling of 2,000 nursing employee positions, with the examination for the same scheduled for June 20. (File)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday announced that allowance of all nursing employees will be increased by Rs 1,700 to a total payable allowance of Rs 3,000, starting July 1. Till now, the allowance paid was Rs 1,300.

The decision came following a meeting of members of the United Nursing Forum, a representative body of nursing staff in Gujarat, with Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, and other bureaucrats from the health department. The health department also reiterated that it has approved the indent for filling of 2,000 nursing employee positions, with the examination for the same scheduled for June 20.

Gujarat, meanwhile, recorded 544 new cases of Covid-19 Thursday and 11 others succumbed to the infection. Since the second wave started, the state has reported 5,296 mucormycosis cases cumulatively, as per the state health department.

However Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on June 7 had announced that Gujarat has reported 5,496 total cases. According to a state health department official, duplication of records where the same cases were reported by the district as well as the hospital “were adjusted” and the final cumulative mucormycosis case count of 5,296 was arrived at.

Of the 2.68 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Thursday, 1.78 lakh were the first doses administered to the 18-44 years’ group. This group now sees 29,000 across the state fully inoculated.