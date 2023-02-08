Nurses from Surat want govt to send them to serve in quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Gujarat branch of the Trained Nurses Association of India on Wednesday wrote to State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, expressing their willingness to serve in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Urging the ministry to send them to the two countries where devastating earthquakes killed thousands, the letter stated that a team of 75 male nurses and 25 female nurses from Surat had experience working in Nepal, Bhuj and Latur that were hit by quakes earlier.

Student Nurses Association adviser and member of the Indian Nursing council IA Kadiwala said, “I have worked in quak-hit areas of Bhuj, Nepal and Latur… Our teams have wide experience to deal with emergency cases. Over 50 orthopaedic doctors have also shown interest to work on humanitarian grounds in Turkey and Syria.”

Claiming that the teams are well-trained, he added, “Some of the staffers are from New Civil Hospital and others are from private facilities. We are waiting for the response from the state and central governments. All team members have passports and are ready to stay for over 15 days at the quake-hit countries.”