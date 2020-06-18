Nurse files complaint against husband, in-laws citing cruelty

She alleged that they did not allow her to buy essential items for her daughter and feed her milk.(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) She alleged that they did not allow her to buy essential items for her daughter and feed her milk.(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

An Anand-based woman on Thursday filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws at the Mahila police station, in Borsad taluka of the district, alleging cruelty, mental and physical harassment.

Anisha Bhoi (30) works as a nurse at a private hospital, was married six years ago and lived with her husband in a joint family in Anand. Her husband is a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawan attached with the Anand police. In her complaint, she has stated that after the first two months of her wedding, her husband’s family began ill-treating her.

She used to juggle between her parents’ house and in-laws’ house to avoid clashes. However, she alleged that the behaviour of her in-laws, including brother-in-law and sister-in-law, worsened after she gave birth to her daughter who is now one-and-a-half-years old. She further alleged that they did not allow her to buy essential items for her daughter and feed her milk. Nobody in the family including her husband paid attention to her daughter and she was made to cook her own food and eat it in a separate room, her complaint to the police stated.

After the intervention of her family and her husband’s distant relatives, she agreed to live with her husband and daughter in another apartment. However. her husband only visited her once a week and then excused himself citing bandobast duties. When she confronted him over his absence, he allegedly threw her out of the house along with their daughter and belongings. Following the incident, the woman approached the Mahila police station and filed a complaint against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, police said.

“We are still investigating the allegations made against the family since it’s over a span of around six years. We will soon make arrests in the case,” said Investigating Officer MN Parmar.

Based on her complaint, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 498 (a) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentionally insults) and 114 (Abettor present). No arrests have been made yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd